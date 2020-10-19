Bexar County sets new record for mail-in ballots
Voting by Mail/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Just six days into early voting, Bexar County has set a new record for mail-in ballots. Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said Monday that her staff mailed 105,447 ballots, and 62,673 have been completed and returned.
“That’s about 59 percent returned,” said Callanen. “That’s unheard of at the start of early voting.”
You can send them by mail, but many voters are choosing to hand deliver the mail ballots at the Bexar County Elections Department. If you choose to deliver the ballots in person, you”ll have to go inside the building, show your photo ID and sign your name. You’re not allowed to deliver the ballots for anyone else.
If you’re 65 or older, sick or disabled, or you plan to be out of the county on election day and during the early voting period, or you’re confined in jail, but otherwise eligible, you can apply for a mail-in ballot. The deadline to submit your application is Friday, Oct. 23.
The number of ballots cast in person during early voting as of Sunday night was 207,283. That’s about 20,000 less than the first six days of early voting in 2016. However, with an extra six days of early voting this time around, Callanen is certain that the numbers in Bexar County also will set a new record.
“This is a more energetic and emotional election, I think, than we’ve seen in the past,” said Callanen.