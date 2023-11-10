Bexar County Sheriff: 34 year-old arrested for sexually assaulting 13 year-old girl after convincing child to run away from home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year-old man has been arrested on charges he lured a young girl from her home, and sexually assaulted her several times.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Lucando Watson Jr. was taken into custody at his home Thursday afternoon.

Salazar says the victim, who is 13 years-old, reported the sexual assault to a nurse while she was seeing a school nurse for an injury to her arm, unrelated to the assault.

The victim told investigators that she was dating a young person who had a connection to Watson.

Watson allegedly got the girl’s phone number and began texting her. According to the Sheriff. Watson eventually convinced the girl to run away from home.

Watson reportedly picked the girl up at a location near her home at sexually assaulted her twice.

Salazar says Watson continued to exchange text messages with the victim after the assault and admitted that “something had happened” between the two.

Deputies used the admission as evidence and went to Watson’s home. He was arrested without incident and brought to the Bexar County Jail.

The victim is back home with her family and the Sheriff says Watson may have other victims.

Salazar asks anyone who may have information to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

