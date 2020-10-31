Bexar County Sheriff believes human remains could be those of missing man
Curtis Perry has been missing since July and is presumed dead/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The search for a man who has been missing since July may have come to a tragic end.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden who was investigating poachers in the 9400 block of South Foster Road Friday found human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Curtis Perry.
“Right now, we’re cautiously optimistic that these will be his remains, but we’re going to have to get with the medical examiner’s office and have them look at dental records to tell us for sure,” Salazar said Friday afternoon.
Deputies had searched the area on South Foster Road in early August after surveillance video from a nearby home showed Perry being chased by several men. Salazar believes those men killed Perry.
Last week, deputies searched a property on Holmgreen in the city’s Southeast Side after receiving false information from one of the suspects seen in the video.