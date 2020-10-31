      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff believes human remains could be those of missing man

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 30, 2020 @ 7:10pm
Curtis Perry has been missing since July and is presumed dead/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The search for a man who has been missing since July may have come to a tragic end.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden  who was investigating poachers  in the 9400 block of South Foster Road Friday found human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Curtis Perry.

“Right now, we’re cautiously optimistic that these will be his remains, but we’re going to have to get with the medical examiner’s office and have them look at dental records to tell us for sure,” Salazar said Friday afternoon.

Deputies had searched the area on South Foster Road in early August after surveillance video from a nearby home showed Perry being chased by several men. Salazar believes those men killed Perry.

Last week, deputies searched a property on Holmgreen in the city’s Southeast Side after receiving false information from one of the suspects seen in the video.

 

 

TAGS
BCSO Bexar County Sheriff's Officer Curtis Perry Missing Man
Popular Posts
Bexar County deputies seize firearms, drugs in arrest of gang member
Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke block walks in San Antonio
Mayor condemns photo of fire chief posing with woman covered with sushi
Three Mexican citizens arrested in San Antonio meth, heroin distribution ring
Texas AG probes allegations of voter fraud in Bexar County in Project Veritas video