Bexar County Sheriff: Couple arrested after their child was burned by hot water and injected with meth

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “A living hell”

That’s how Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar describes the living conditions of five children who are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The Sheriff says the children were rescued from the home they were living in after one of them was taken to a hospital with severe burns covering her face and upper body.

The girl’s mother, 31 year-old Amanda Munn, was the subject of a search over the weekend after she left the child at the hospital and then left.

Salazar says the child, who is a year old, weighed about 18 pounds. He says the mother told deputies the child was burned in the shower, then changed to story to say she was making dinner when the child was burned by boiling water in a pot.

Salazar says Mann, and 30 year-old Dustin Lawrence, did not take the child to the hospital right away. Instead, Salazar says they tried to treat her wounds with burn cream. When that failed, they injected her with meth, because they thought it would ease her pain.

The child fell asleep, but when she woke up the next day, her skin began falling off and that is when the couple took the girl to the hospital. It had been about 24 hours since she was burned.

Salazar says when deputies located Mann Sunday afternoon, they took her and Lawrence into custody.

The couple had been living in a small RV with their 5 children. The Sheriff describes the RV as “filthy” .

The remaining 4 children, who are 8, 6 and twins who are 2 months-old, were handed over to Child Protective Services.

One of the other children also tested positive for meth.

The Sheriff says they have thrown “every possible charge they could” at the couple and that he hopes they stay in jail for the better part of the rest of their lives.