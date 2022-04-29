      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff Deputy’s wife shoots at him during argument

Don Morgan
Apr 29, 2022 @ 9:00am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were involved in a brief standoff with a woman on the West side Thursday night.

It began at around 9 P.M. as an argument between the woman and her husband at an apartment complex on Autumn Pass.

During the argument, the woman is said to have grabbed her husband’s gun.

He just happens to be a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy and had just gotten off duty, which is why he was still carrying his service weapon.

He tried to run out of the apartment but the woman was able to get to the door first and fired one shot at her husband.

He wasn’t hit and was able escape with some minor injuries he received while he and his wife were wrestling over the gun.

Police arrived and surrounded the apartment but the woman refused to come outside for about 15 minutes.

She eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

 

