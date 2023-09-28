Bexar County Sheriff: Homeless man killed in hit and run in Von Ormy

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found alongside a road in Von Ormy.

According to KENS 5, an off duty Von Ormy police officer found the body at around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the deceased, a man in his 40’s, was likely a homeless person who was staying in the area.

The Sheriff says the man was was walking along the I-35 access road and was hit by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop.

Salazar says it’s possible the driver didn’t realize they hot someone. There is no description of the vehicle that hit the man, but Deputies did find some debris near the man’s body.

The Sheriff is asking anyone who may have information to call 210-335-6000.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.