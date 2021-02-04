      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff identifies two men accused of shooting Balcones Heights police sergeant

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 4, 2021 @ 11:23am
Wilifredo Montemayor wanted in connection with shooting of Balcones Heights police officer/BCSO Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two men accused of critically wounding a Balcones Heights police officer have been identified.

The search continues for 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor and 27-year-old Wilifredo Montemayor.  Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is urging them to turn themselves in and surrender peacefully.

Sijifredo Montemayor wanted in connection with the shooting of Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda/BCSO Shooting

BCSO is working with various federal agencies, including ATF, the U.S. Marshal’s office and Border Patrol.  There’s a concern that the pair could try to flee to Mexico.

Deputies have questioned a man seen wearing a Spurs jersey in a photo released by BCSO.  He was questioned and released. Salazar says the man is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed against him in connection with the shooting of Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda.  He was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon after stopping a suspicious truck at Sol Apartments on IH 10 near Loop 410 in San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

 

 

 

SHOOTER:

WILFREDO MONTEMAYOR, 27 YOA

Hispanic Male

Height: 509

Weight: 172

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

DRIVER:

SIJIFREDO MONTEMAYOR, 30 YOA

Hispanic Male

Height: 510

Weight: 155

Hair: Black

Eyes: Black

 

TAGS
Balcones Heights BCSO officer involved shooting Sijifredo Montemayor Wilifredo Montemayor
Popular Posts
Blizzard to bury Northeast in feet of snow
La Cantera-area murder victim reportedly related to Beyoncé
Four Texas Democrats say banning drilling on federal lands, Keystone XL pipeline a big mistake
Occupants in wrecked vehicle refuse to tell San Antonio Police who was driving
Convenience store on San Antonio's West Side robbed at gunpoint