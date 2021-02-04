Bexar County Sheriff identifies two men accused of shooting Balcones Heights police sergeant
Wilifredo Montemayor wanted in connection with shooting of Balcones Heights police officer/BCSO Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two men accused of critically wounding a Balcones Heights police officer have been identified.
The search continues for 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor and 27-year-old Wilifredo Montemayor. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is urging them to turn themselves in and surrender peacefully.
BCSO is working with various federal agencies, including ATF, the U.S. Marshal’s office and Border Patrol. There’s a concern that the pair could try to flee to Mexico.
Deputies have questioned a man seen wearing a Spurs jersey in a photo released by BCSO. He was questioned and released. Salazar says the man is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed against him in connection with the shooting of Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda. He was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon after stopping a suspicious truck at Sol Apartments on IH 10 near Loop 410 in San Antonio’s Northwest Side.
SHOOTER:
WILFREDO MONTEMAYOR, 27 YOA
Hispanic Male
Height: 509
Weight: 172
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
DRIVER:
SIJIFREDO MONTEMAYOR, 30 YOA
Hispanic Male
Height: 510
Weight: 155
Hair: Black
Eyes: Black