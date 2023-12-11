Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar files for re-election, seeking third term in office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is hoping to keep his job for a while longer.

The Sheriff, now in his second term, has filed to run for re-election next year.

He made his plans official at the Bexar County Democratic Headquarters over the weekend.

Salazar, a former San Antonio Police Officer, was first elected Bexar County Sheriff in 2016, defeating then Sheriff Susan Pamerleau.

He was elected to a second term in 2020, defeating Gerald Rickhoff.

He has some competition from within the Democrat party this time around.

Sharon Rodriguez has said she will run against Salazar in the Democratic primary.

Salazar is hoping to become the first Bexar County Sheriff in recent memory to serve three consecutive terms.