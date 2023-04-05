Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an increase in violence associated with the use of vape pens containing THC.

Sheriff Javier Salazar has released a video detailing that increase in violence, which includes incidents of homicide in drug deals gone bad.

Sheriff Salazar is offering other concerns, such how difficult it might be for parents to recognize a THC vape pen possessed by a child. In some cases, the illegal devices are designed to like nothing more than a pen drive for a computer. He also points out that many of the THC vape pens available are marketed towards teens, often featuring bright slogans and catchy slogans.

You can watch a video just released by BCSO in its Facebook post below.