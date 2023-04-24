Bexar County Sheriff looking for Uber driver wanted for sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help locate a 30 year old Uber driver wanted for sexual assault.

Luis Alberto Deleon is accused of assaulting a woman while working for the ride share company.

Deleon is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

It’s believed he has left the San Antonio area, possibly ending up in Las Vegas. He may be driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry with Texas license plate LP SPP7337 or with Temporary plate 2325Y59.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.