Bexar County Sheriff: Man arrested second time for sexual abuse of a child after another accuser speaks out

By Don Morgan
May 12, 2023 6:11AM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man arrested for sex crimes against a child and was released on bond two years ago is back behind bars after another victim comes forward with new accusations.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says William Bridegroom was arrested in 2021 for aggravated assault of a child. He reportedly abused a 12 year old victim in November of 2019.

The 38 year old had been out on a bond and wearing an ankle monitor since 2021.

Bridegroom was arrested again this week after a second victim, this time a 16 year old, came forward to report Bridegroom had been assaulting her for years.

Charges filed against him Thursday include continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Sheriff Salazar called Bridegroom a “predator” and said there may be more victims.

He says anyone with information can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

