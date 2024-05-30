Bexar County Sheriff: Man who claimed he shot his wife by accident has been charged with murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who claims he accidentally shot his wife has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a home in the 14400 block of Gunshot Pass in Northwest Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were called at around 10:30 a.m.

They found a woman in her 60’s, lying on the kitchen floor, dead from a gunshot wound.

Her husband, 64-year-old Dexter Reyes reportedly told the deputies that the shooting was an accident.

But, investigators didn’t believe that was the case.

Reyes was detained and has now been charged with her murder.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the home back in December for a domestic violence incident.

At the time, the woman had requested a deputy be present so she could remove some of her belongings. She eventually returned to the home but deputies weren’t sure exactly when that happened.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.