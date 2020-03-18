      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff plans early releases for non-violent misdemeanor inmates

Don Morgan
Mar 18, 2020 @ 11:01am
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Texas Primary Election night, March 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several non-violent misdemeanor Bexar County Jail inmates are getting released earlier than expected.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar tells KTSA’s Ware and Rima it’s an effort to keep Covid-19 out of the jail.

“We don’t want this jail to act like…what jails might become in a situation like this, kind of an incubator for that disease. And then an amplifier, when not only are you letting out people who are contaminated but Deputies are going home to their families and they’re contaminated.”

Salazar says about 200 non-violent inmates will be released.

“We aren’t going to be releasing domestic violence offenders. Even if it’s only their first offense. Any violent crimes, you’re staying.”

The inmates that will be set free early are those who were to be released within the next month.

“We’re just going to fast track on some of them.”

The early releases will start Wednesday afternoon.

TAGS
Bexar County Jail Coronavirus Javier Salazar Ware and Rima
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming