Bexar County Sheriff Salazar joins California officials in requesting DOJ investigation into migrant flights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has co-written a letter to Attorney General Merrick garland, asking for an investigation into sending immigrants from Texas to other states.

The letter, signed by Salazar, California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, claims the immigrants were lured to Massachusetts and California under false pretenses.

The letter alleges that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated a flight form Texas to Massachusetts last September. They concluded that a woman named “Perla”, convinced the immigrants to get on the planes by offering them jobs, housing and other services.

The letter also includes a reference to a report by the Los Angeles Times that looked into two flights to Sacramento in early June. The report claims the immigrants sent to California were victims of the same deception.

The flights were reportedly paid for by the state of Florida.

Sheriff Salazar released the following statement Friday morning:

“This political theater has placed people in danger, and my hope is that the DOJ gets involved to send a clear message—causing human suffering is not a game.”

Salazar, who met with California officials last month to discuss the flights, has launched an investigation and filed a criminal case with the Bexar County DA.

2023-7-6.Joint letter to AG Garland.FINAL