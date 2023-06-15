Bexar County Sheriff Salazar meets with California Governor Newsom to discuss migrant flight investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working with the California Department of Justice, sharing information about migrant flights from Texas to several cities across the country.

While attending the Major County Sheriffs of America Conference this week, Sheriff Javier Salazar met with Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss the issue.

The announcement of the meeting between Salazar and Newsom comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared news that a bus carrying dozens of migrants arrived in Los Angeles this week.

Sheriff Salazar released the following statement:

“This humanitarian crisis affects the entire country. I was fortunate to be in a position to meet and confer with Governor Newsom to discuss our respective cases regarding the migrant flights. Among topics discussed was the status and the nature of the criminal investigation. I look forward to further conversations and collaborations with authorities in other affected areas.”

Last week, the sheriff’s office filed a criminal case with the Bexar County D-A’s Office concerning the flight of 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last September by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration.

Salazar claims the migrants were victims of the crime of unlawful restraint.