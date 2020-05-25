Bexar County Sheriff says suspect wearing boxers and boots killed himself
Sheriff Javier Salazar news conference after suspect killed himself/ May 24, 2020/ screen shot from BCSO Facebook Video.
SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) – A suspect wearing only boxers and boots pulled a gun and shot himself as deputies and Converse police approached him, says Sheriff Javier Salazar.
A deputy on routine patrol in a crime-ridden area of East Bexar County Sunday night spotted a stolen vehicle on FM 78 near Walzem Road. The deputy turned his patrol car around and started to follow the driver, but the man pulled into a business parking lot and bailed out of the vehicle.
Salazar says the man started running through nearby yards and jumping fences. He ended up back on FM 78, and as officers started to surround him, the suspect pulled a gun and shot himself.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. As severe thunderstorms rumbled across the area, investigators continued to gather evidence.