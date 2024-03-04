Bexar County Sheriff: Teen arrested on domestic violence charge shoots himself during strip search at BCSO facility

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lots of questions following the suicide of a 19 year-old at a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office building.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says it happened at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when Jesus Gonzales was being booked on a domestic violence charge at the South Tower Booking Office.

Sheriff Salazar says Gonzales had been arrested and brought to the facility by the San Antonio Police Department and while Gonzales was being stripped searched, he pulled a gun that was tucked in his underwear and shot himself.

Salazar says Gonzales was shackled but not handcuffed at the time as he was in the process of undressing himself.

During a press conference, Salazar says no one in the booking tower is armed and the weapon should have been discovered long before Gonzales shot himself.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Special Emergency Response Team Deputy is now on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.