Bexar County Sheriff: Teen facing long recovery after getting attacked by pit bulls

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is in the hospital after he was attacked by two pit bulls at a home in Northeast Bexar County.

According to KSAT-12, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got the call at around 1:30 P.M. Thursday from Escalante Run.

The boy, who is 13-years-old, was attacked by two of the 6 pit bulls in the home. He was airlifted to the hospital with injuries being called “serious” but he is expected to survive the attack.

All 6 of the dogs were removed from the home and officials say the two involved in the attack will likely be euthanized. The other 4 will be placed in quarantine.

Deputies say some of the dogs were family pets while the others were going to be sold.

Investigators don’t know of the dogs were provoked and it’s possible the boy’s parents will be charged.

We will update the story when more information becomes available.