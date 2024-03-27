Bexar County Sheriff: Thieves steal car at gunpoint, then lead deputies on a high speed chase that reached speeds of 120 MPH

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As if the price of gas isn’t enough to make you dread stopping for a fill-up.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole a woman’s car while she was at a North Bexar County gas station.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was at a Quick Trip at 9110 Tarpon Drive near fair Oaks Ranch at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Two men pulled up beside her, pointed a gun at her face and demanded she give them the car she was driving.

The pair took off in the purple Dodge Charger, which turned out to be a loaner vehicle.

The car was equipped with GPS, making it easy for deputies to track it down.

But when deputies tried to pull the thieves over, they sped up, starting a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The chase wound up on I-37 in Atascosa County, where deputies rolled out a spike strip.

The car stopped and the two thieves, along with a third person they picked up before the chase, were all arrested.

Salazar called the trio “stupid” and that they are all facing a number of charges.

The woman they stole the car from was not hurt.