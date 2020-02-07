Bexar County Sheriff tracks down inmate mistakenly released from jail
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate who was released in error is back behind bars.
Early Thursday morning 24 year old Dylan Murray received a personal recognizance bond for a nonviolent state charge.
But a clerical error overlooked an out-of-county warrant for Murray’s arrest…and he was released.
Sheriff Salazar joined investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division in the search for Murray.
The Sheriff found him on Nolan Street near I-37 and took him back to jail.