Bexar County Sheriff tracks down inmate mistakenly released from jail

Don Morgan
Feb 7, 2020 @ 7:28am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate who was released in error is back behind bars.

Early Thursday morning 24 year old Dylan Murray received a personal recognizance bond for a nonviolent state charge.

But a clerical error overlooked an out-of-county warrant for Murray’s arrest…and he was released.

Sheriff Salazar joined investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division in the search for Murray.

The Sheriff found him on Nolan Street near I-37 and took him back to jail.

