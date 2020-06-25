Bexar County sheriff wants your feedback ahead of collective bargaining negotiations
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar holds a news conference on June 2, 2020, to discuss potential threats on social media threatening to bring violence to suburban areas of San Antonio amid the George Floyd protests. Screengrab: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Sheriff Javier Salazar wants to hear from you before contract negotiations begin with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County as part of the collective bargaining process.
The contract outlines items such as salaries, benefits, and the disciplinary and firing process.
“I plan to advocate for increased pay and benefits for deputies, and for the installment of a Civilian Review Board composed of members of the public to help review agency policy, as well as disciplinary actions up to and including termination of a deputy,” said Salazar. “I believe that public input is critical to these negotiations, and I am inviting you to make your voice heard during the process.”
You can access the current collective bargaining agreement and provide comment about your ideas by visiting bexarcountysheriff.com/feedback.