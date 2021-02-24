Bexar County sheriff’s deputies investigate more than a dozen possible weather-related deaths
Sheriff Javier Salazar/Screen Grab-BCSO Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County Sheriff has formed a team of investigators who will look into more than dozen possible weather-related deaths. Sheriff Javier Salazar says if any of the deaths are linked to power-outages, he’ll hold CPS Energy and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas accountable.
“Absolutely, we do intend to file criminal charges on somebody if it’s found that that negligence caused somebody’s death–was directly attributed to that death,” said Salazar.
His investigators are pursuing subpoenas to get information from CPS Energy concerning at least two deaths. A 69-year-old man was found dead last week at a home on Green Lake Drive. Salazar says the temperature inside the home was 35 degrees when his body was discovered.
The other case involves a 52-year-old woman who had been reported dead. Her body was found at her home on Sunday.
“We owe it to those who survived these folks to give them the complete answers,” said Salazar.