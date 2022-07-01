Bexar County sheriff’s deputy arrested for DWI, evading arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested by San Antonio police early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.
The sheriff’s office did not release any specific details about the arrest other than it happened at around 2:25 a.m.
The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Ernesto Garza, an eight-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and had been working as an investigator.
“This is a seasoned law enforcement investigator who undoubtedly knows his actions were wrong,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. “It’s my belief he knowingly gambled with his career and is well on his way to losing that bet. Putting the lives of the public and the first responders who arrested him at risk is inexcusable. The consequences will be swift and severe.”
Garza faces termination, pending the outcome of the San Antonio Police Department’s investigation into the criminal case against him.