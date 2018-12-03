Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of choking girlfriend
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Dec 3, 2018 @ 9:55 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and charged with assault.

The deputy assigned to the patrol division at BCSO is accused of choking his girlfriend.

Fifty-one-year-old Deputy Michael Dewitt was arrested shortly after 6 Monday morning. Dewitt has worked for BCSO since 1999.

“I’ve made my stance perfectly  clear on this issue,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.  “Proactively since September 2018, we have included family violence training during our annual in-service with Family Violence Prevention Services Inc. for this purpose.”

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Time to go bowlin’: No. 13 Washington State and No. 24 Iowa State to play in 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl Texas AG sues McManus, Sculley; police union boss wants deeper investigation Column: Can spring football really work? AAF says yes Officials: San Marcos apartment fire was intentionally set, $10k reward for information Christmas at the Caverns Returns This Weekend San Antonio AIDS Foundation honors World AIDS Day
Comments