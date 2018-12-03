Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of choking girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and charged with assault.

The deputy assigned to the patrol division at BCSO is accused of choking his girlfriend.

Fifty-one-year-old Deputy Michael Dewitt was arrested shortly after 6 Monday morning. Dewitt has worked for BCSO since 1999.

“I’ve made my stance perfectly clear on this issue,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar. “Proactively since September 2018, we have included family violence training during our annual in-service with Family Violence Prevention Services Inc. for this purpose.”