      Weather Alert

Bexar County sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect on run

Dennis Foley
Apr 5, 2022 @ 4:13pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to execute a felony arrest warrant on San Antonio’s far west side Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were trying to execute the warrant on Demya, which is near Loop 410 and U.S. 90.

In the process, a deputy was shot.  That deputy was taken to University Hospital to be treated.

With the suspect now on the loose, the sheriff’s office has asked people in the area to stay inside until the area has been determined to be safe.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.  If you see a suspicious person in that area, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

TAGS
Bexar County Sheriff's Office Far West Side San Antonio shooting
Popular Posts
San Antonio teens charged with capital murder
Texas man arrested after dead son's skeletal remains found in kitchen
Mother arrested after Boerne rollover accident that ejected 3 children, killing 1
Fiesta 2022: Texas Cavaliers River Parade is bigger than ever
Palmview H-E-B mass shooter found guilty on all counts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On