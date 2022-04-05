Bexar County sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect on run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to execute a felony arrest warrant on San Antonio’s far west side Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were trying to execute the warrant on Demya, which is near Loop 410 and U.S. 90.
In the process, a deputy was shot. That deputy was taken to University Hospital to be treated.
With the suspect now on the loose, the sheriff’s office has asked people in the area to stay inside until the area has been determined to be safe.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see a suspicious person in that area, you are asked to call 911 immediately.