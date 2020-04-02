Bexar County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a deputy tested positive for coronavirus.
The office said the deputy asymptomatic while working Sunday, then reported feeling sick Monday. The symptoms were consistent with nasal allergies.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy followed all of the coronavirus mitigation efforts, including temperature checks and using hand sanitizer. He was checked at the end of his shift Tuesday and did not show a fever.
Later that day, the deputy went to University Hospital where it was determined the deputy had pneumonia. The deputy was then tested for COVID-19 after developing a fever.
The deputy was then released from that hospital.
That deputy then sought additional medical treatment at Downtown Baptist, where they were admitted, tested for COVID-19 again and released.
Wednesday, the deputy received positive test results for coronavirus from University Hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy will remain on leave.
It said the deputy did not have any contact with the public before being put on leave. The 12-year veteran oversees a living unit in the county jail.
Other deputies who were in close contact with the ill deputy have also been placed on leave and are not currently displaying any symptoms.
The sheriff’s office said face to face contact between deputies and inmates are limited. They are said to be at low risk for contracting the virus.
“All detention deputies assigned to a high risk living unit, which requires two deputies, will work separately within the living unit and wear N-95 respirator masks, to keep with best health COVID-19 practices,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Furthermore, practices to include safe distancing, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and utilizing disinfectant have been put in place for the Adult Detention Center (ADC).”
There are currently no inmates who have COVID-19.