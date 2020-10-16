      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff’s mounted patrol and K-9 units receive special blessing at San Fernando Cathedral

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 16, 2020 @ 2:29pm
Bexar County Sheriff and mounted patrol officers outside San Fernando Cathedral Oct. 16, 202/Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s mounted patrol and K-9 units got a special blessing Friday morning outside San Fernando Cathedral.  Father Victor Valdez sprinkled holy water on the working horses and dogs and prayed for them during the BCSO Blessing of the Animals.

“These horses and dogs stand with us shoulder to shoulder as we protect our community and today we wanted to lift them up in prayer  and just ask the Lord to send a special blessing our way,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his horse take their place for the Blessing of the Animals/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

He noted that like their human partners, the animals’ lives are on the line every day.  Last year, K-9 officer Chucky was shot and killed by a suspect.

“In some of the unrest in Dallas, one of the police horses was actually injured pretty severely when he was struck in the face by a brick,” said Salazar.

BCSO K-9 units at the annual Blessing of the Animals/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

Deputy Ray Ruiz and his K-9 partner, Bexar, sniff out drug suspects.  The Giant Schnauzer’s sensitive nose can detect methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.   Bexar lives with Ruiz and his family, and when the K-9 deputy is off duty, he loves to play.

“This guy loves to play with the kids and jump on the trampoline.  He can actually hold a basketball in his mouth,” said Ruiz.

There is one problem.

“He thinks he’s a lapdog,” Ruiz said with a chuckle.  “Now keep in mind, he weighs 90 to 95 pounds.”

 

Deputy Ray Ruiz and K-9 Officer Bexar/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

 

 

