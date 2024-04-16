KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: 19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting underage girl arrested

By Don Morgan
April 16, 2024 8:12AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19-year-old is in custody on charges that he sexually assaulted an underage girl he met online.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Enrique Gonzales Monday.

The 14-year-old victim reportedly told deputies that she started chatting with Gonzales on social media about a month before the arrest.

She says he picked her up at her home this past weekend and at some point, she texted a friend, saying she wasn’t feeling well.

The victim shared her location with the friend who tried contacting the girl but wasn’t able to.

The friend then called the victim’s father who contacted authorities.

When Gonzales returned the girl to her home Monday morning, he was arrested.

He reportedly told deputies he was under the impression the victim was an adult.

Gonzales is facing charges of sexual assault of a child and is being held on $50,000 bond.

 

