Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: 19 year-old shoots mother, turns gun on himself during argument in Somerset

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19 year-old is dead and his mother in the hospital following a shooting in Somerset.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 5 o’clock Monday afternoon at a home on North Dixon.

BCSO says the 19 year-old and his mother were arguing when he grabbed a gun and shot the woman twice before turning the gun on himself.

They were brought to a hospital where the shooter was pronounced dead.

His mother, reported to be in her 40’s, is expected to survive.

No names have been released and investigators are still working to determine what the teen and his mother were arguing about.

This is a developing story.