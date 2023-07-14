Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: 68 year old man arrested, accused of sexually abusing multiple victims

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “He’s just a monster. Plain and simple.”

The words of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar when announcing the arrest of a 68 year old man being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sheriff Salazar says they took Nicholas Espinosa into custody after three victims came forward to say they were abused by Espinosa over the course of several years.

The first, a 13 year old girl told a guardian that Espinosa touched her inappropriately several years ago. Sheriff Salazar says her complaints were ignored and she was told to lie about the abuse.

The second victim, who is 17 years old, came forward after the first victim had the opportunity to speak to authorities. She says the assaults against her began when she was 9.

A 12 year old also came forward to report abuse at the hands of Espinosa.

Salazar says all three victims are related to each other and their guardian may also be charged for not taking appropriate actions when told about the abuse.

The victims have all been relocated.

Espinosa is behind bars at the Bexar County Jail and is facing two first degree felony counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

It’s not Espinosa’s first run in with the law. According to police, he was arrested back in 202 for Indecency with a Child Contact, but that charge was dismissed.