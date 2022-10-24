Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrests off-duty deputy after assault

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now in the termination phase for a deputy accused of domestic assault.

In a release, BCSO says 29-year-old Angelica Flores was arrested while off-duty after a call came in from a man saying she had hit him in the face with her elbow. Investigators say an argument between the two led to the assault, and Flores was arrested at the couple’s house.

Flores is a 2-year-veteran at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and she is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

The Public Integrity Unit and BCSO Internal Affairs are both investigating.