Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrests two boys for threating to bring guns to school

By Don Morgan
March 22, 2023 9:18AM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two young boys who had threatened to bring guns to school.

Deputies were called to the IDEA public school in the 10000 block of Kriewald March 9 where two boys, ages 12 and 11 had been arguing.

At some point, the 12 year old showed the other boy a video of him holding a gun and another juvenile shooting the weapon.

The 12 year old then said he was going to shoot up the school and the 11 year old responded by saying he would bring a gun to school.

After the report was called in, warrants were issued for the arrests of both boys. They were arrested without incident this past Monday the 20th.

They’ve both been charged with Terroristic Threat to Cause Fear Imminent Serious Bodily Injury.

The argument between the boys was apparently over some damaged property.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds area residents that if you are aware of any threats of violence made in a school or posted online, call 210-335-6000.

