Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

By Christian Blood
May 24, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Aggravated robbery suspect 05-24-2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is turning to the public for help in identifying a man and a car in connection to an aggravated robbery.

Investigators say the victim had arranged to meet the suspect for the sale of an item listed on social media in the 6800 block of Agua Calientes on Monday, May 22.

After the suspect showed up in a grey car, he got out and walked up to the front door. The suspect was then allowed into the house to inspect the item before he walked out with the victim.

Investigators say that as the victim waited for payment, another man got out of the car from the rear-passenger side and then tried to take the item without paying. The victim then yelled for help as the man got into the car. BCSO says a third man then fired a gun as the car drove off.

If you have any information about the case, or details about the person seen pictured above, you are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 210-335-6000.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Aggravated robbery suspect vehicle 05-24-2023
