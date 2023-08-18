Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 14 year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 14 year-old girl.

Laila Carolina Orellana Perez was last seen May 30 of this year in the 5000 block of Elk Lake Drive.

Laila is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office says if someone is harboring Laila, they could be facing charges for Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine up to $5,000.

If you know where she is, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected] .