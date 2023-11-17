KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 14 year-old

By Don Morgan
November 17, 2023 5:21AM CST
Share
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 14 year-old
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a missing girl.

14 year-old Madison Marie Manson was last seen November 13 in the 26000 block of Lost Creek Way in far North Bexar County.

Madison is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 11 pounds. She has bown eyes, red hair and wears glasses. She was wearing “Nightmare Before Christmas” pajamas at the time of her disappearance.

Madison also has a medical condition that requires medication.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone found to be harboring Madison could face charges punishable up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

More about:
Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
missing girl
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
2

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat
4

Suspect at large after woman found dead on West Side, SAPD
5

Bar fight leads to fatal shooting on Northeast Side