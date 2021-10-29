      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 15 year old

Don Morgan
Oct 29, 2021 @ 8:56am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a 15 year old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Marisol Arroyo was last seen Sunday, October 17 in South Bexar County.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and carrying a gray blanket.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who is found to be harboring Marisol could be charged with Harboring a Runaway. That’s a Class A Misdemeanor with the possibility of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

They could also be charged with Interfering with Child Custody, a state jail felony with up to 2 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Marisol’s whereabouts can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

 

