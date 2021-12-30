Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 81 year old man

UPDATE: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for Mr. Lamb.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 81 year old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment is missing and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help locate him.
John Lamb was last seen in the 8900 block of Highland Star at around 5 P.M. Wednesday.
He was driving a green 2008 Mercury Mariner with the Texas license plate FTS9859.
John is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
The Sheriff’s office believes his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
If you have any information that may help bring John home, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.