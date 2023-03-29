Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old San Antonio girl has been missing since Monday and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help locate her.

Leiya Nichole Castillo was last seen March 27 at around 9:30 P.M. in the 600 block of Novella.

She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a piercing in her right nostril.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and light blue or gray shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds anyone who may be harboring Leiya could face charges of Harboring a Runaway with fines of up to $5,000 and a year in jail.

If you have seen Leiya or know where she is, call the BCSO at 210-335-6000.