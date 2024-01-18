KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing teen

By Don Morgan
January 18, 2024 5:24AM CST
Share
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing teen
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  Your help is needed in the search for a missing 13 year-old.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Ava Elliana Ferrer was last seen Wednesday, January 10.

Ava is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in the Stone Oak area.

The Sheriff’s off ice says that anyone found to be harboring Ava could be charged with Harboring a Runaway. That’s a Class “A” Misdemeanor that comes with up to a year in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

 

Popular Posts

1

Freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills continue before Wednesday warm up
2

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
3

San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves
4

SAPD officer shot, multiple suspects on the loose
5

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse