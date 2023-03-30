Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a 30 year old woman who has been missing for a week.

Lynette Martinez was last seen Thursday, March 23 in the 11000 block of Luckey Ledge Street in West Bexar County.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with purple highlights.

She was wearing a red dress with white and black boots and possibly has a cowboy hat.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or you can send an email to [email protected] .