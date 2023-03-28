KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing woman

By Don Morgan
March 28, 2023 6:45AM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing woman
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than two months.

Her name is Cindy Stevens and she was last seen January 18 in the 2000 block of Rainbow Basin Street.

Stevens is a 50 year old white female. She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black leggings and glasses.

Stevens may also have a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen her or know where she is, get in touch with the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

