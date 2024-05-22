Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating teen missing since Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Adiya Zahara Kirwan is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday evening in the 8200 block of Plum Valley Drive wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Adiya’s family says she did take her cellphone with her, but the phone is turned off.

The sheriff’s office says it is a Class A misdemeanor to Harbor a Runaway and is Punishable up to 1 year in Jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Adiya’s whereabouts can call the BCSO at 210-335-6000.