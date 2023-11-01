KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating missing San Antonio teen

By Don Morgan
November 1, 2023 5:45AM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a 13 year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Zoey Marie Ramos was last seen October 17 in far West Bexar County.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Zoey has brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The Sheriff’s office says anyone found to be harboring Zoey could face charges of Harboring a Runaway. That’s a Class A Misdemeanor with a possible 1 year jail term and a fine of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information on Zoey’s whereabouts can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

