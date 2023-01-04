Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with choking girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of choking his girlfriend.

In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he choked her to the point she could not breath.

The woman called 911 for help after Gutierrez left for his shift, and deputies then went to the scene in the 7000 block of Culebra Road.

After the BCSO Public Integrity Unit learned of the altercation, Gutierrez was interviewed. After the interview, he was arrested and subsequently terminated by Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Gutierrez is now charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation.

Gutierrez had been with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since October 31, 2022 and was awaiting for the next detention academy to begin.

The Public Integrity Unit and BCSO Internal Affairs are both conducting concurrent administrative investigations.