Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: County Jail inmate dies after suffering medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 52 year-old inmate at the Bexar County Jail has died after suffering a medical episode.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7 Thursday night.

The man was in the open booking area, waiting for his housing assignment when he was suddenly unresponsive.

Jail staff began performing life-saving measures on the man but he was pronounced dead at around 7:45.

The BCSO says at this point, it appears the man suffered a medical episode brought on by a pre-existing medical condition.

He had been seen by medical staff at the jail a few hours earlier and was given medication for his condition at the time.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and The Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into the death.

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a separate investigation.

The man’s official cause of death will be determined by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

The inmate was jailed on a felony charge and his name hasn’t been released.