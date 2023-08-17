KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Deputies search for driver responsible for fatal hit and run in Southwest Bexar County

By Don Morgan
August 17, 2023 8:39AM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Deputies search for driver responsible for fatal hit and run in Southwest Bexar County
Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run in Southwest Bexar County.

It happened on the Southbound IH-35 access road near Shepherd Road.

The Sheriff’s Office say the victim was hit by a vehicle at around 9:30 Wednesday night and whoever hit him didn’t stop.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released and according to a report by FOX 29, he did not survive

Investigators don’t have a description of the vehicle that hit the man, but they will continue searching.

