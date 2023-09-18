Bexar County Sheriffs Office: Deputies stop driver in stolen car, find guns and several items stolen in recent burglaries

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guns and stolen merchandise have been found following a short chase Monday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:30, deputies spotted a Kia that had been reported stolen in far West Bexar County.

They tried to get the driver to stop on Highway 90 but he sped up in an effort to elude the deputies.

The driver eventually stopped on East Amber Place.

He was taken into custody but a passenger who was in the stolen car ran off. That person hasn’t been located.

When deputies searched the car they found several guns and items that had been stolen in a string of burglaries on the West side.

No names have been released. We will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.