Early morning fire in Southeast Bexar County claims life of 38 year-old man

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning fire in Southeast Bexar County has claimed the life of a man who was trapped in the burning home.

FOX 29 is reporting the fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from a home on Hardy Road.

Deputies arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. They were told that two people were trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived soon afterwards but were not to able to enter the home right away. After getting the fire under control, crews went inside to do a search. They say they found a 38 year-old man who had died in the fire. His name hasn’t been released.

The second person who was thought to be trapped in the house had left before the fire and was safe.

Early indications are that the fire broke out on the second floor, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.