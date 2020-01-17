Bexar County Sheriff’s Office finds pot, cocaine and cash while executing a search warrant
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly a half million dollars worth of drugs are off the street after a big bust by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a location on the north side where they uncovered 25 pounds of pot, 117 grams of cocaine and nearly $3,000 in cash.
32 year old Joe Montano was arrested on several charges during the search including Possession with Intent to Distribute.
The seized drugs have a street value of 462,000 dollars.