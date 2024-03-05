Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrested when deputies break-up illegal gambling operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You got to know when to fold ’em.

Something four people should have been aware of before they were arrested for operating an illegal gambling operation.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were serving a warrant at a home on the 6600 block of Lakeview Drive Monday evening when they made the arrests.

The deputies were searching for several people involved in the operation and managed to round up the four that were taken into custody. They’re facing organized crime and gambling charges.

$5,000 in cash was also seized from the location but the sheriff says they expect to find more cash inside the gambling machines.

The names of those arrested have not been released.